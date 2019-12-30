Sunday night, Future headlined his very own show at the Eko Convention Centre on Lagos' Victoria Island.

It marked a momentous occasion for the Atlanta emcee who served as a highlight of the weekend as many descended upon the city for year-end festivities. However, a brief moment almost found Future stepping out of character as a concertgoer abruptly hopped on the stage during his set.

In a clip of the incident, Future is seen instinctively bucking at the gentleman before restraining himself and allowing security to handle the rest. Soon, the man finds himself tackled to the ground without warning as he attempted to inch closer to the rapper.

While in Nigeria, Future also made the media round, sitting down for a press conference ahead of the show in which he also unveiled hat he was harboring some unreleased collaborations with Nigerian stars Wizkid and Burna Boy.

This weekend, both stars were further west in Ghana for the AfroNation Music Festival as they headlined alongside the likes of Davido, 6LACK, Olamide, and Alkaline. This year, the occasion was especially significant as it closed out 2019 which was designated as the "Year Of Return" by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The initiative was launched in support of providing cultural opportunities for the African Diaspora to return to the continent of Africa and explore their heritage. As a result, a heightened interest in booking American artists prominently in countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana found itself at the forefront this past year.