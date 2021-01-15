Future's Girlfriend Dess Dior Drops New Single "Don't Play"

Dess Dior has been attracting a lot of attention, breaking into the game by way of association. Currently dating superstar rapper Future, the St. Louis native has been in all of the headlines for weeks as she's been getting very close to Pluto, taking advantage of the stimulus package he's extended to her.

On Friday, Dess released her latest single, which Future has been promoting on social media. The track is a braggadocious display from the rapper, who is in the midst of proving to her doubters why she belongs to be in the conversation, and not just for being linked to Big Fewtch. Dess Dior has skills in the booth, keeping on all her jewelry when she records and flexing about her private jet lifestyle.

Listen to the new song below, titled "Don't Play", and be sure to keep Dess Dior on your radar from now on.

Quotable Lyrics:

He get on his knees when I tell him to

When we f*ck, I don't take off my Jimmy Choos

Like I'm crippin', I like all my money blue

I leave all my ice on when I'm in the booth