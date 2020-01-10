The alleged affair between Future and Larsa Pippen, then-married to former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen, has become one of hip-hop's worst-kept secrets. Given the trail of breadcrumbs Future has been leaving since 2016, including various subliminal bars and Instagram comments, many have come to accept the scandalous narrative as fact. Mez even referenced it on the Dreamville posse cut "Costa Rica," prompting a response from Larsa herself. Still, neither Future nor Larsa has acknowledged the affair as a reality, though some fans believe that the former is dropping hints to this very day.

As Complex observes, the Twitter chorus was alive and buzzing after Future and Moneybagg Yo's "Federal Fed." Specifically, a few lyrics that may very well be penned in reference to the forbidden tryst. "I did it by mistake, it wasn't on purpose, end up fucking your wife," raps Future, opting for the defense once suggested by Shaggy all those years ago. "She was choosin' up and it was on sight, had her ridin' on me like a motorbike, had to clean her head like a wet wipe."

Of course, it's entirely possible that Future has turned a few men to cuckolds. But there's something about homewrecking the Pippen household that seems to invigorate the fans. So much so that they flooded Twitter with memes and reactions to the potential pot-stirring bars. Whether or not Future was making reference to the Larsa rumors, rubbing salt in Scottie's likely still-healing wounds, the response has all but taken on a life of its own. Who else wears the crown of "Petty King" so snugly, if not that well-known nuisance?