Gone are the days when Future brought darker energy to his music, with 2019's The WIZRD and Save Me seeming to mark a transitional phase for the Atlanta rapper. Since then, it's been High Of Life and "Life Is Good," not to mention a brief stint in a passionate relationship with Lori Harvey. And while Future is once again embracing the life of bachelorhood, it would appear that he's retained that emotional awareness and carried it into his new music.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In fact, this recent snippet seems to be one of his most pop-friendly sounds thus far, perhaps signaling a possible direction for his next project. Between the autotune soaked vocals and the abundance of spacey reverb, Future's lyrics are all but impossible to make out. The vibe, however, is reminiscent of early The Weeknd in a way, with Future's main melody occupying the bulk of the largely minimalistic space. It's unclear if the track will open up as it progresses, or if it will remain a stripped-down and largely sung cut in the vein of "Love Thy Enemies."

Either way, it seems to indicate where Future's creative headspace currently sits, a conclusion that will likely spark different responses depending on stylistic preference. Though it's unlikely we'll see another new album before 2020 wraps up, don't be surprised to see him come out swinging with another early winter release in 2021. Check out the snippet below, and sound off -- is this a good direction for Future to take?