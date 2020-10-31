mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future Assists Doe Boy & Southside With New Banger "Tweakin"

Alexander Cole
October 30, 2020 20:44
133 Views
Image via Doe Boy

Doe Boy and Future go off in new single "Tweakin."


Doe Boy and Southside have been cooking up some heat as of late. Earlier this month, the two dropped a collaborative track called "Yessirski," and now, the producer-rapper tandem is back with yet another track, this time featuring the talents of Future. Given Doe Boy is an artist signed to Freebandz, the collab would only make sense.

As one would expect from a track featuring these two - as well as Southside production - it's a banger. The hard-hitting synths that open up the song are immediately followed up by a strong hook from Future, who is then followed up by Doe Boy who provides menacing lyrics in his verses.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Catchin' the opposite out of bonds, you gotta spray it a hundred times
Drinkin' Codeine, wash my Adderall down
Conversin' with my demons any time I get high (Doe Beezy, Doe Beezy, Doe Beezy)
Go to court, beat it, you could buy a homicide (Let's go)

Doe Boy Future Southside Tweakin new music new song
