Future & Lil Durk Connect Once Again, This Time On "Last Name"

Atlanta and Chicago collide on Future's latest single "Last Name" as he calls on Lil Durk to lend his vocals to the track. Future first teased the song on Instagram about a month ago, sharing that his "Spin The Block" collaborator would also be featured on this new single. In his verses, the Chicago rapper shares a few perils of the streets, while Future takes a nod at his recent paternity controversies in his lyrics. "F*ck the b*tch once, now she wanna cry," he raps, adding "I don't know her name, she wanna have my child."

Future has been battling it out in court with two women who claim that he's the father of their babies. The rapper reportedly believes that he isn't responsible for either child, but the women would like DNA tests to prove otherwise. "Last Name" isn't a direct acknowledgment of those rumors, but more of artistic take on being fearful that certain women are trying to trick him into a form of commitment. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Gotta keep it stashed up for the trial

Material intentions, gotta play a foul

I'm a rare form, like a hyena runnin' wild

All the opps gettin' gunned down