Future & Drake's "Life Is Good" Gets Remixed By DaBaby & Lil Baby

Two rapping "Babies" have shown up to put their twist on Future and Drake's collaborative hit. Fans are aware that What a Time to Be Alive 2 will arrive sometime in 2020, but when the Atlanta rapper and OVO giant delivered "Life is Good," it solidified that part two of their album series was coming sooner than later.

While we wait, DaBaby and Lil Baby were added to the remix of "Life is Good" where Future raps over Drake's portion at the beginning of the song. With Drake's verse gone, it gives room for the three remaining rappers to deliver lengthy verses. Future may have stirred the pot a little when he seemed to make reference to his relationship with Lori Harvey. "Who causin' a racket in Jamaica on the weekend?" Future rapped, possibly referring to the recent Jamaican birthday vacation he threw for Lori.

"Cop a ticket on vacation, I ripped up the receipt / And she call me daddy 'cause my money long like Stevie," he continued. Lori's "daddy" is Steve Harvey. DaBaby also drops bars about his legal troubles and trying to keep things together for a good life, so give the remix a few spins and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I got fools tryna sue up in Boston

I got dudes tryna sue down in Florida

I got hoes in L.A., got a new boo from Georgia

A milly, saved up to give to my daughter

Over one hundred k, the true feelin', my lawyer (Let's go)