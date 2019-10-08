mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future & Doe Boy Team Up On "Most Wanted"

Aron A.
October 08, 2019 18:57
789 Views
Most Wanted
Doe Boy Feat. Future

It's a Free Bandz affair.


Doe Boy and Future are at it again on their latest collaboration, "Most Wanted." The two rappers deliver a dirty trap banger that reflects the Atlanta lifestyle. Future kicks off at the top of the song while Doe Boy closes out the verse. Future also holds it down on hook duties. Doe Boy and Future relish in the dirty deeds they've done on the streets with Fewtch rapping, "Boy I get money, the way I get money/ It make you vomit, the shit make you vomit."

It's a short effort but it serves as Doe Boy's latest offering comes off of his forthcoming album Streetz Need Me 2 project. A release date hasn't been announced but it's clearly coming sometime soon.

Peep Doe Boy and Future's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Some of these shooters they on the most wanted
They goin' straight at whoever, who want it
Takin' this pill, I was already on it
Take a Xanax, go to sleep with the .40

Doe Boy Future new single new track new music
