French Montana Drops Deluxe Edition Of "CB5"

Aron A.
November 28, 2020 14:06
CB5
French Montana

French Montana adds five new songs to his newly released "Coke Boys 5" for the deluxe edition.


No matter how big of a figure French Montana becomes, his commercially charting singles will never overshadow the work he's put in through his mixtapes. The mixtape era was French's glory days and the Coke Boys mixtapes became a staple in French's expansive catalog. Last week, the rapper released the fifth installment to the mixtape series as his official debut as an independent artist with a tracklist stacked with appearances from Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Jim Jones, and more. 

It was inevitable that a deluxe edition of the album would arrive sooner or later. The rapper quietly dropped the deluxe edition of the project with the inclusion of five new songs without a single feature attached. Shocking.

Check out the deluxe edition of French Montana's new project below. 

