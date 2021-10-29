French Montana Answers Critics On "I Don't Really Care," Announces "They Got Amnesia" Album

This week hasn't been the easiest on the social media front for French Montana, but he seems to answer his critics on his latest single. Montana has been teased this week about his catalog and after returning to defend himself against naysayers, the prodding only intensified. Then, the rapper shared a clip of the music video to his Friday (October 29) release "I Don't Really Care," a track that seemingly addresses his detractors who have questioned his influence.

In the music video, Montana pays homage to familiar scenes that have been classics in pop culture, and fans are quickly taking to the internet to point them out. Along with the release of "I Don't Really Care" comes the announcement that the rapper will be dropping his fourth studio album next month titled They Got Amnesia.

Just ahead of this news, Montana spammed his Twitter feed with "they got amnesia" posts, and now fans know exactly what he was referring to. The project is slated to arrive on November 12. While we wait, watch the visual to "I Don't Really Care" and drop your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm the big bad boy since Wallace

I don't really care

And them twenty cards you rappin' 'bout

I spent that on the Bugatti, actin' out

Two milli, that's what that's about