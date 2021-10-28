The internet has apparently woken up and chosen violence against French Montana, but the rapper is unmoved. Earlier this week, we reported on the viral tweet that sent French Montana into a tizzy. Someone uploaded a Squid Games photo and tweeted, "For the next game, you need to name FIVE French Montana songs without features," suggesting that death was the only option.

Montana caught wind of the viral tweet and dropped his list, only furthering the controversy. Later, the rapper kicked off his "they got amnesia" campaign as he retweeted several peers and fans who have been praising his catalog.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

However, the jeering toward Montana intensified today (October 27) after French Montana shared a brief video showing him paying homage to Childish Gambino's "This is America." While the only sound viewers can hear is a gunshot, it is speculated that the scene is from an upcoming single.

The award-winning rapper has taken the jokes in stride as he boasts about his accomplishments and impact in the Rap game, but the Gambino clip has run wild online. People have been giving Montana the blues with their memes and reactions, so we'll just let you take a look at a few and judge it for yourself.



Twitter