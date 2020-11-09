mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

French Montana & Benny The Butcher Make The NY Connect On "Wave Blues"

Aron A.
November 09, 2020 14:05
971 Views
32
4
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Wave Blues
French Montana Feat. Benny The Butcher

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
31% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

French Montana and Benny The Butcher team up for a gritty East Coast banger off of "Coke Boys 5."


French Montana's Coke Boys 5 is officially on the way. The Bronx-bred has been keeping the streets flooded throughout the year, even trying his hand at Brooklyn drill's sound. "Double G" with Pop Smoke kicked off the campaign at the end of October and now, he's returned with another banger.

Keeping the East Coast vibrations on high, French connects with Benny The Butcher's on their new collaboration, "Wave Blues." Living up to its title, the song opens up with a pitched-up sample of Michael Kiwanuka's "I'll Never Love before the stadium-ready drums kick in. French and Benny bring that gritty New York vibes, detailing the mattress money hustle and the cold streets.

Coke Boys 5 will also include appearances from Jim Jones, Lil Durk, Jack Harlow, Benny The Butcher, Chinx, Max B, and more. Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
The bad guy of my city, we real villains
That's word to the scars on my body that's still healin'
Try to break me down but she really out of lead
Gotta wipe my tears on Balenciaga sleeves

French Montana
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  2
  4
  971
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
French Montana Benny The Butcher
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS French Montana & Benny The Butcher Make The NY Connect On "Wave Blues"
32
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject