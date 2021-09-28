Another artist is calling out their label. We've witnessed several artists grow frustrated with their representation, often taking to social media to air out their grievances. Publicly calling out management teams or label heads may seem like a messy way to get one's point across, however, it can be effective. YBN Almighty Jay fought long and hard to become an independent artist, and after publicly stating that he wanted out of his Atlantic Records contract, he was granted his freedom.

The latest to request independence or a new label home is Lousiana's Fredo Bang.



Last month, the rising rapper revealed that he contracted COVID-19 amid news regarding his album, Murder Made Me. At the time, Fredo was incarcerated following his arrest ahead of his Rolling Loud Miami performance. The rapper was detained in connection to the 2019 shooting at the Trump International Beach Resort in Florida. It was reported that NBA YoungBoy was allegedly the intended target but instead, the rapper's girlfriend was injured and a 43-year-old bystander was killed.

It is unclear what has prompted Fredo Bang to express discontent with his label, but he wrote, "@defjam how much for my contract? I'm going somewhere I'm valued." That's where the messages began and ended as Fredo didn't offer up any other information. Hopefully, he can find resolve sooner than later.

