He's the second YBN member to officially drop the acronym from his name, and now Almighty Jay has more to celebrate. While it is true that there was a more peaceful transition when Cordae decided to be known as a mononymous rapper, things weren't as smooth with Jay. He had public arguments with YBN Nahmir but his beef with his former friend wasn't the only thing Jay was facing.

It was made clear months ago that Almighty Jay was upset with his label and he recently announced that he is officially an independent artist now that he has parted ways with Atlantic Records.



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

Jay pulled a post and delete, showing the official paperwork that made him a free man. "Thank you @atlanticrecords for everything," he wrote in the caption. "As of July 19, 2021 I official became an 100% INDEPENDENT ARTIST!! TIME FOR ME TO BE MY OWN BOSS & STAND ON BUSINESS AS A CEO [black heart emoji]."

Then, Almighty Jay tagged his new label, N2L Records, where he will now be releasing his music. In other recent news about the rapper, he has been on social media at odds with Skinnyfromthe9, an artist who reportedly just signed a record deal with Soulja Boy. Check out Almighty Jay's posts beelow.