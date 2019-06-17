mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fredo Bang Pays Tribute To Gee Money With "Why" Release

Milca P.
June 17, 2019 03:23
CoverCover

Why
Fredo Bang

Fredo Bang shares new track.


This year, slain rapper Gee Money would have bee 24-years-old, and in tribute to his fallen friend and collaborator, Baton Rouge emcee Fredo Bang has returned with a new track "Why" to commemorate the late emcee with Gee's likeness adorning the cover art while the track arrives on his birth date.

On "Why," the typically aggressive and, at times, comical Fredo takes a much more introspective look in something of a cry for help and personal venting session.  It was in 2017 that he was gunned down in his native Baton Rouge at the height of a boiling feud with NBA YoungBoy.

Most recently, an associate of YoungBoy's was arrested and charged for the murder.

Listen to "Why" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

My life dark like I'm stuck up in a cage
My girl love me, but I'm stuck up in my ways
All that fake love, stay up put my face
Tears up in my eyes this ain't that kind of place

Fredo Bang new music Songs gee money why baton rouge
