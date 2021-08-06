Fredo Bang Keeps His Promise To His Fans & Delivers "Murder Made Me"

On Wednesday, Fredo Bang surprised fans by promising that he would be dropping a new project titled Murder Made Me this week. The album announcement came weeks after Fredo was arrested in Miami prior to his Rolling Loud performance. As previously reported, a warrant in Louisana led to the "Top" artist's eventual arrest, and more in-depth information regarding his legal situation has yet to be revealed. Still, Fredo Bang made it a point to show his appreciation for his fans by offering up new music in his absence.

"I Want To Give My Fans This Album For Always Holding Me Down . Who Want It !?" he asked fans earlier this week.

It turns out that a lot of fans and artists wanted a new Fredo Bang project because that post quickly received over 41,000 comments and 134,000 likes. As a result, Fredo Bang delivered on his promise to drop Murder Made Me, and now fans can enjoy the 16-track project, which features guest appearances from Polo G, Coi Leray, BIG30, and Mozzy.

Check out Murder Made Me below and let us know if you're feeling Fredo Bang's new album.

Tracklist:

1. Throw da Set (Long Live Von)

2. Pray 4 Dem (Father Pt. 2)

3. Too Unfair

4. Bless His Soul (feat. Polo G)

5. Oou Oou (feat. Coi Leray)

6. Click Up

7. My Speed

8. Rada Rada

9. Street Team

10. Like Me

11. Gates Flow (Dangerous)

12. Love Sick

13. Shake-N-Bake (feat. BIG30)

14. Oppanese

15. War Time

16. Amen (feat. Mozzy)