A few weeks ago, rising rapper Fredo Bang's entire world was turned upside down when he was arrested ahead of his Rolling Loud performance due to an outstanding a from Louisiana. As previously reported, both Fredo and Lit Yoshi were detained in Miami, and it is believed that their arrests could have possibly stemmed from the 2019 shooting involving NBA YoungBoy which took place in Sunny Isles Beach.

Despite of his seemingly bleak legal situation, Fredo Bang has continued to give his fans new music, and now, days after releasing his "Street Team" single, the "Top" rapper has announced a surprise new album. Titled Murder Made Me, Fredo Bang's highly anticipated project is set to feature guest appearances from artists such as Polo G, Coi Leray, Mozzy, and BIG30.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I Want To Give My Fans This Album For Always Holding Me Down," Fredo Bang says in a new surprise Instagram post. "I Want To Give My Fans This Album For Always Holding Me Down . Who Want It âï¸ 25,000 Comments And I’ll Drop It [gorilla emoji] [heart emoji] #MURDERMADEME."

Check out Fredo Bang's album announcement on Instagram below. At the time of publishing, the post has already been liked over 51,000 times and received nearly 15,000 comments. If Fredo Bang sticks to his word, Murder Made Me should be releasing relatively soon. Are you looking forward to the imminent release of the Baton Rouge native's forthcoming project?