Fredo Bang Joins Tay Money On "Lil Mama"

The South makes a connection as Texas-bred upstart Tay Money links up with Baton Rouge's Fredo Bang for their newest "Lil Mama" collaboration.

The new selection arrives with a music video to match as the duo heads on over to Miami to deliver on an energetic new anthem with the Atlantic Ocean serving as an inappropriate backdrop. For Fredo, the Def Jam signee primarily handles the hook of the track: "Lil Mama on her shit/She bout her money."

The opulent new video arrives courtesy of director Drew Filmedit as Tay makes visits between a yacht and Lamborghini as she delivers on her line.

Quotable Lyrics

Hold on, hold on, hold on, you gon' do what?

Still gon' make it rain with the roof up

Pass that boy a molly, watch him bot up

Tay Money, get money while you boo'd up.