Freddie Gibbs' shit-talking isn't limited to hip-hop. The Alfredo rapper's social media pages have been frequently shut down because of his often crude commentary on everything from NSFW WorldStar clips to politics, sports, and entertainment. And while he's never been afraid of the repercussions of trash-talking, he said that he expected LeBron James to confront him last month in L.A.



The rapper explained that he ran into LeBron James at the Super Bowl after months of trash-talking the Lakers. He explained that he thought the Lakers star was going to give him a beatdown for all of his negative commentary towards the team but instead, they had a solid conversation. "I talked to LeBron [at] Super Bowl weekend. I was like, ‘Oh shit!'” he recalled as he watched ESPN. " “Look, I thought LeBron was gonna beat my ass. I ain’t even gon’ lie, man. I was prepared to get my ass whooped for talking shit about the Lakers and shit but LeBron's a real n***a.”

Aside from offering his commentary on the NBA, the rapper has steadily prepared for the release of his forthcoming album, SSS. Though he hasn't announced a release date, he will be embarking on the Space Rabbit tour this spring, which seems like a strong indication that it could be coming in the near future.