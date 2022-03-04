LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are having a rough patch right now. Quite frankly, the entire season has been one huge rough patch that just can't seem to get any better. There is very little chemistry on this team right now, and unfortunately, LeBron has been given the impossible task of carrying this team through the season, despite being 37 years old.

Last night, LeBron put up 26 points in a 21-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, who swept the season series against the Lakers, 4-0. After the game, LeBron spoke to reporters about the loss, and according to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, LeBron was very realistic about where his team is at right now.

“They’re the better team,” LeBron said of the Clippers. “Coming into the game, we knew how great of a 3-point shooting team they are. You give them open looks, they’re gonna knock them down and we gave up too many open looks and once the open looks start going in, they even started making the contested ones too. But they’re a great shooting team and it results in another win for them.”

Now, the Lakers have a record of 27-35, which means they only have 20 more games to get their things in order. This is not a lot of time, and with Anthony Davis out of the lineup, who knows if the Lakers can even make the play-in?

