The hot topic on the most recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience was Cancel Culture and the podcast host's recent controversy. Entertainers from all factions of the industry have stepped forward to give their opinions on the clips of Rogan using the n-word going viral. Music artists have asked to be removed from Spotify, as the platform hosts Rogan's podcast, causing Rogan to surface with an explanation.

He would go on to call the video "a political hit job," and later, several Black people came forward to defend Rogan against racism allegations. Freddie Gibbs recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and while he condemned Rogan for using inappropriate language, Gibbs denied that Rogan is a racist.

“You can’t say that sh*t, Joe,” said Gibbs. “’Cause you pissed n*ggas off when you did that compilation. It was funny as f*ck, though. I can’t even lie.”

“I don’t think you’re racist, my n*gga,” he added. “You my n*gga. I f*ck with you. I never thought you was a racist. I just thought you was saying some sh*t you shouldn’t have said, and a lot of us n*ggas say some sh*t we shouldn’t say sometimes. It is what it is." He went on to add, "That’s the thing; I wanna tell white people right now, y’all just gotta let us have that. Just let us have ‘n*gga.’ We got it. Y'all already human-trafficked us over here. Let us have that.”

The pair also spoke about music icon Neil Young calling out Rogan over spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccines, but failing to make statements regarding Rogan's use of the n-word. Check it out below.