Freddie Gibbs & Conway Enjoy A Relaxing Night Out In "Babies & Fools" Visuals

Freddie Gibbs unveils the latest visuals from "Alfredo."

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist are almost as good a pair as Freddie Gibbs and Madlib.

The duo's acclaimed album Alfredo from earlier in the year featured all of the nimble lyricism that Gangsta Gibbs became known for alongside Rick Ross, Tyler, the Creator, and Benny the Butcher.

The Conway-featuring "Babies & Fools" was a standout cut that paired the two rappers against a subdued Alchemist beat that was reminiscent of his finest work with Curren$y.

As the Bruce Hibbard sample swerves in and out of focus, Gibbs and Conway discuss family, love, and the things that deserve all of their devotion. Gibbs effortlessly attacks the smooth instrumental with quick witted bars and makes it look easy: "alhamdulillah on the nights that I wasn't having sh*t/I say my prayers but I'm rusty as f*ck with Arabic."

The video finds the two rappers enjoying a night out throwing money at the booty club. The contrast between the dancers twerking (with face masks on, in case you were wondering) and the sluggish instrumental makes for an interesting effect that suits the after-hours vibe.

Check out the visuals to "Babies & Fools" above and share your thoughts with us in the comments below.