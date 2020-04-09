Fred The Godson revealed several days ago that he was currently using a ventilator after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He urged his fans to stay home and continue following government-ordered guidelines in order to protect themselves. In the days following his message, it appears as though things have taken a bad turn for the rapper.

The New York recording artist can use all of our prayers right now because his wife was informed by a doctor that he might not survive.

"It was just like -- he's gone and he's gonna die, that's it. I don't even know how I felt, I just felt like I was going to die," said LeeAnn Jemmott after hearing that her husband, Fred The Godson, might not make it.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Despite what the doctor was telling her about Fred's likelihood of surviving the virus, he has already started to show some signs of improvement.

"Now, instead of the ventilator supporting him 100%, it's supporting him 70%," said the rapper's wife.

Jemmott doesn't want anybody to write off Fred The Godson yet though. She knows him better than anybody else and, if there's anything she knows, it's that her husband is a fighter.

"Don't just assume they are going to die. Because that's all we are hearing is people dying, dying, dying. He's winning, he's winning," she said.

Pray for Fred The Godson.

