Frank Ocean still hasn’t dropped off an album, but the recording artist does have some exciting news from his other venture – a luxury brand called Homer. Ocean launched the company a few months back, and after only selling product from a New York City brick and mortar, Homer has now officially expanded into worldwide e-commerce.

A press release sent to HNHH reveals that homer.com is now officially up and running. On the web page, patrons will find an exclusive first look at their upcoming collection, titled “When a Dog Comes to Stay,” which is said to be “coming soon.”

“‘When a Dog Comes to Stay’ explores the dog as a symbol of one that walks lighter. A sheepdog, an Akita and a bull terrier are rendered in pixels as if to simplify the qualities that make them our family. To the dog, it seems, loyalty is without thinking,” the “Novacane” singer has said of the new products, which are “handcrafted using 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and American lab-grown diamonds.”

Each and every product comes with a certificate of authenticity and a unique serial number engraved, was designed in New York City, and handmade in Italy.

For anyone in the U.S. interested in purchasing an item from Homer in tome for the holidays, orders must be placed by 12 PM EST on Monday, December 20th. Prices range from upwards of $700 to tens of thousands of dollars for more luxurious offerings, such as the $66,158 “New Boy Toy Cross Pendant XL.”

Check out all of Homer’s online offerings here.