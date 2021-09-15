It's been a whole lot of waiting for the release of two of the most anticipated album of the year -- Drake's Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West's Donda. Released within six days of each other, both albums went on to do astronomical streaming numbers and sales and will likely remain in conversation until the year's end. However, it looks like we'll be getting some other major releases later this year from a few artists that we haven't heard from in a while.



According to HitsDailyDouble, we might be getting a new album from Frank Ocean in the near future. Though no timeline has been set, the report says that the singer has been shopping his album around to music executives in recent times. The album is rumored to be "f*cking great," according to the report. He and his team of attorneys have been taking meetings with different label executives as he plots the release of his new album. This would mark his first album since 2016's Blonde.

In addition to releasing a brand new album, it looks like Frank is also preparing to return to the stage. As we reported this summer, Frank Ocean was confirmed to be a headliner for Coachella 2023 by co-founder Paul Tollett during an interview with the L.A. Times. Frank was initially slated to headline the 2020 festival but that, and the 2021 edition, were both canceled due to the pandemic.

