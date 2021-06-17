For months now, fans have been receiving teasers of the upcoming Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collection. This is going to be a unique two-pack that features an Air Jordan 1 High OG and an Air Jordan 1 Low. Both colorways will have nods to the original Fragment x Air Jordan 1 colorway while containing a backward Swoosh which is an homage to Travis Scott. The anticipation for this collaboration has been building and many believe it will be one of the best shoes of the entire year.

In the images below via @zsneakerheadz, you can see how the High OG version will have blue on the toe box and back heel while the sides are white. From there, black is placed on the Nike swoosh and collar which helps bring the entire shoe together. Overall, it's a great colorway that is going to be sold out immediately upon release.

When it comes to the drop date, it is now being reported that the High OG version could be out by July 29th which is just next month. This release date has not been confirmed although it certainly conflicts with earlier reports that stated this shoe would be dropping in the Fall. Stay tuned for more updates on this release as we will be sure to bring them to you.