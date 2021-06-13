Travis Scott has been dropping hit after hit alongside Jordan Brand over the last few years and with these shoes becoming so popular, it only makes sense that Jumpman would continue to the streak, or at least attempt to. Scott recently came through with a brand new Air Jordan 6 and in just a few months, he will be linking up with Fragment for a new colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High and the Air Jordan 1 Low.

The Fragment x Air Jordan 1 from 2014 was incredibly popular and fans have been wondering if it would ever be replicated. Now, it seems like we have that answer as both the high and low versions will have the popular blue, black, and white color scheme, with a twist. Each shoe is set to have a backward swoosh and as you can see from the photos below, the low and high will have subtle differences, such as the color of each swoosh. Both models look pretty amazing and it's clear that sneakerheads are anticipating these heavily.

It is believed that the shoe collab will drop in the Fall although an actual release date has not been determined. Stay tuned for more details as we will be sure to keep you informed. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.