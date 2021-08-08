Fragment has been having a big moment as of late when it comes to sneaker collaborations. Recently, Fragment teamed up with Travis Scott and Jordan Brand for two iterations of the Air Jordan 1, and fans have been loving both models. A few months ago, it was reported that Fragment would also join forces with Sacai for two pairs of the infamous Nike LDWaffle which has become a beloved silhouette over the past three years.

Now, it seems as though some high-resolution photos of this collab have officially hit the internet courtesy of @brandon1an on Twitter. In the images below, you can see that this shoe is coming in a white colorway, as well as a navy blue model. Both shoes contain that signature LDWaffle look all while the double swoosh adds some nice touches to the overall design. Fragment branding can be found throughout both sneakers, and overall, Sacai and Fragment do a great job at bringing their aesthetics together into one cohesive shoe.

According to the tweets below, these kicks will be dropping this month, although nothing has been confirmed by the brand. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these in the comments below.