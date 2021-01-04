Fragment is fairly legendary as far as sneaker collabs go, especially when you consider the Air Jordan 1 they did all the way back in 2014. This blue, black, and white Air Jordan 1 remains beloved by fans and it doesn't seem like that is going to change anytime soon, especially as the resale prices continue to go up. Another shoe with big resale prices is the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle, which is known for its unique design and fan appeal. Now, it would appear as though Nike, Sacai, and Fragment will all be joining forces, this time on a new LDWaffle.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have some initial images of the collab, which features the LDWaffle dressed in the same colors as the aforementioned Air Jordan 1 collab from 2014. The sneaker has a predominantly blue upper, all while the midsole and the Nike swooshes are white. It's yet another unique model from these three entities and we're sure sneakerheads are eager to get their hands on some pairs.

As for the release date, these are expected to drop sometime in the Spring, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below.