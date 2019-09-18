mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Former BROCKHAMPTON Member Ameer Vann Releases New EP "Emmanuel"

Alex Zidel
September 18, 2019 17:03
Emmanuel
Ameer Vann

Ameer Vann is back with a collection of new music.


Over one year ago, BROCKHAMPTON announced that one of their core members, Ameer Vann, had been kicked out of the group after he was accused of sexual misconduct. The decision made sense -- especially considering the boy band's cult-like fanbase. Some would argue that the music BROCKHAMPTON has released since his departure has not been up to par with the projects Vann was included on. The rapper was recognized as one of the most technically-skilled members of the band and now, we're seeing why he was so well-respected via his own collection of solo songs.

After taking some time to reflect on the allegations made against him, Ameer Vann is back with a new project called Emmanuel. The EP was released earlier today with six fresh tracks. In his lyrics, he even reflects on his time in BROCKHAMPTON, saying on "Pop Trunk" that he's not just a "boy in a band."

Listen to the solid project below and let us know how you're feeling Vann's first project since leaving BROCKHAMPTON.

Tracklist:

1. Emmanuel
2. Pop Trunk
3. Glock 19
4. Los Angeles
5. Sunday Night
6. Plastic

