BROCKHAMPTON's Anticipated Release "GINGER" Is Honest & Transparent

The rollout to the release of BROCKHAMPTON'S GINGER has included multiple visuals to show listeners both the audio and artistic vision for the hip hop collective's highly-anticipated project. Over the past few weeks, they've released their singles "IF YOU PRAY RIGHT," "NO HALO," and "I BEEN BORN AGAIN," and in the wee hours of Friday morning, they finally gifted fans with GINGER.

The record comes following rumors of breakups and rough patches, but GINGER presents not only a cohesive sound but a unified front. Much like their critically-acclaimed 2018 project iridescence, BROCKHAMPTON lays their faults and emotions at your feet for listeners to do with it what they may. Sonically, the lyrical marriage of the collective is once again praise-worthy, along with their ability to color outside of the lines. They may no longer live under the same roof, but it hasn't stifled their rhythm.

“I think it goes back to us speaking the same language,” Kevin Abstract told Zane Lowe. “We all want the same thing out of this at the end of the day. No matter what it is we're doing, we put our heart and soul into it.

Tracklist

1. NO HALO

2. SUGAR

3. BOY BYE

4. HEAVEN BELONGS TO YOU

5. ST. PERCY

6. IF YOU PRAY RIGHT

7. DEARLY DEPARTED

8. I BEEN BORN AGAIN

9. GINGER

10. BIG BOY

11. LOVE ME FOR LIFE

12. VICTOR ROBERTS