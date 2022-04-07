If rumors are to be believed, another rapper has found himself on the wrong side of the law. Florida artist Foolio is no stranger to being in trouble with the authorities but this time, his fans fear that he may be spending quite a bit of time behind bars. Back in November, Foolio was the victim of a shooting after he was assaulted while leaving a recording studio. During that incident, the rapper was able to walk away with minor injuries after reportedly being shot at approximately 100 times.

Today (April 6), a photo of a document circulating online shows that Foolio was detained yesterday. The paperwork states that the rapper is being held without bond.

There has yet to be a news report about this case shared and police haven't released details to validate the photos. However, it seems that Foolio was arrested on charges related to "fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; after order to stop." This is a "new charge," the rapper is reportedly "not eligible for bond," and there is "no pending court date."

Foolio nor his team has addressed the gossip surrounding his alleged arrest, but we will keep you updated as more information is revealed. Swipe below to check out the paperwork for yourself.