Foogiano, a rapper signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, has been indicted on federal gun charges stemming from a mass shooting in South Carolina on July 5, 2020. The rapper was a headline performer at Lavish Lounge, where a shooting broke out during his performance. Two people died and eight more were injured.

Foogiano, real name Kwame Brown, has been indicted on two counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The 28-year-old appeared in court on Friday, and he was arrested on Monday when documents were unsealed. The artist, best known for his song "Molly" which was remixed by DaBaby, was reportedly not responsible for firing any weapons at the concert. A Georgia-based man, Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, was arrested last year in connection to the shooting and he was charged with murder. Authorities believe there are others who are thought to be responsible among Foogiano's camp, but they have not been arrested.



Foogiano has not commented on his indictment, nor has his lawyer.

As more information is released, we will keep you posted.

A few weeks ago, it was rumored that Foo had beaten his case and would be returning home soon. He is one of the brightest young stars on 1017 Records, alongside Pooh Shiesty, who is also currently incarcerated, Big Scarr, Enchanting, and others.



