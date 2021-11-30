Months ago, there were rumors that Foogiano would be headed home soon. Someone reportedly uploaded a video to social media showing the rapper making his way from court and it was said that Foogiano beat his case and would be released. However, there has yet to be information detailing the validity of those rumors, so for now, he remains behind bars.

Foogiano has a tremendous amount of support on the outside as the 1017 Records rapper's label head, Gucci Mane, continues to advocate for his release. Foogiano's leading lady, Renni Rucci, has also been holding him down during his incarceration so he gave her a shoutout on his Instagram.

When those that he considered close friends abandoned him, Foogiano said that his fiancée remained.

"Everyone left but you , you don't get the praise you deserve ! Not even from me," he said. "I love you more than I know how to explain . There are no others ,its just me and you and I'm fine with that. They talk but they don't know. My Queen ! My Fiancee! Thank you for the patience and the love . I'm with you 4 Life & After @rennirucci_ [black heart emoji]."

The public love note didn't go unnoticed by Rucci who added in the comments, "I love you soooo much and I miss tf out you! [blackheart emoji] these comments are hilarious [crying laughing emoji]." We'll make sure to keep you updated on any changes to Foogiano's case. Earlier this year, he was sentenced to five years.

Check out his post below.