Renni Rucci is lighting up the South right now with singles like "Can't Be" and the Kevin Gates-assisted "Hands On Ya Knees" but it's her relationship with Foogiano that's made them a fixture across the blogs. The couple hasn't shied away from publicly claiming each other and in the wake of Foogiano's arrest, Renni has made sure to keep his name alive while he's away.

Renni sat down with HNHH earlier this year for our Rise & Grind series where she discussed her relationship with Foogiano, both personally and professionally. Apparently, fans can expect to hear a collaboration from them in the future, though she said she's unclear whether it'll make her forthcoming album, Real Bitch Radio.

The relationship began as most do in 2021: the DMs. She said that she was the one who sent the first DM but it was strictly business-related. "Okay, so first, I DM’d him about getting on 'Molly,'" she explained. "That was just me wanting to get on the song, like, I want to work with you. Then, we didn’t talk for a while and he started commenting under my pictures... He was lettin’ it be known, like, I’m trying to f*** with you."

Eventually, her manager reached out to his management for a studio session. "[Foogiano] hit me, he’s like, 'You don't have to have nobody reach out to me,' and we just started talking from there and we never stopped. We went from talking in the DM’s about a studio session to being on the phone every day," she said.

Check out the latest edition of HNHH's Rise & Grind series.