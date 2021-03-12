Whether it's a coincidence or the universe simply messing with the new generation of Hip-Hop artists, it appears that everyone who touches the "Beat Box" beat gets thrown into drama. Last month, SpotEmGottem, the original artist behind the viral TikTok sensation, was accused of being a snitch, and more recently, DaBaby fielded controversy with his freestyle once his infamous Jojo Siwa line provoked the ire of his fans. Today, Mulatto stepped up to the plate to give her swing at the "Beat Box" instrumental, and hours later, fans have already come for the Queen of The Souf rapper.

In her "Beat Box" freestyle, Mulatto goes off for nearly a minute straight, referencing her breakout hit "B*tch From The Souf," her impeccable feature run, and her newfound success. Once the freestyle concludes, Mulatto does her thing and taunts her competitors, saying, "On God, this sh*t just too mother f*cking easy!"

"I'm the biggest," Mulatto proclaims before closing out the song, saying, "and ain't nothing big about y'all h*es! So if the b*tch name ain't Latto, don't put 'Big' in front of it. Straight up."

While many fans have enjoyed the rising artist's latest freestyle and chalked her-post rap commentary as mere bravado, other fans are claiming that Mulatto was shading fellow female artist Renni Rucci.

One fan posted their theory on the situation, and it made its way to Renni Rucci, who simply commented, "y'all gone have to wait for @mulatto to answer that." Not quick to jump into a beef without any direct shots thrown her way, the "Can't Be" rapper continued her comment saying, "if it ain't directed it ain't respected. lil mama popping it tho."

Listen to Mulatto's "Beat Box Freestyle" below and let us know if you think she was coming for Renni Rucci's head or simply bigging herself up.