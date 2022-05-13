Floyd Mayweather's fight in Dubai had been canceled following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Following the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Floyd Mayweather's fight against Don Moore in Dubai on Saturday was effectively canceled. During the next three days, the government and every industry will be ceasing operations, which means the fight can simply not continue.
Over the past few hours, there has been a debate about whether or not the fight would be canceled outright or if it would simply get rescheduled. As per a statement from The Global Titans Fight Series, it would appear as though this fight will go down at some point, we just do not know when yet.
Eric Espada/Getty Images
"Out of deepest respect and due to these unforeseen circumstances of Force Majeure, the Global Titans Dubai event which was scheduled to take place on May 14th at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah has been postponed until further notice, with a new date to be announced very soon," the statement read. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and reassure fans that this spectacular event will be staged in future."
For those who don't know, Moore is actually Mayweather's longtime sparring partner. This dynamic was supposed to make the fight a whole lot of fun and we're sure it will be once it is allowed to take place.
