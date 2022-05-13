Following the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Floyd Mayweather's fight against Don Moore in Dubai on Saturday was effectively canceled. During the next three days, the government and every industry will be ceasing operations, which means the fight can simply not continue.

Over the past few hours, there has been a debate about whether or not the fight would be canceled outright or if it would simply get rescheduled. As per a statement from The Global Titans Fight Series, it would appear as though this fight will go down at some point, we just do not know when yet.

Eric Espada/Getty Images





For those who don't know, Moore is actually Mayweather's longtime sparring partner. This dynamic was supposed to make the fight a whole lot of fun and we're sure it will be once it is allowed to take place.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story.

[Via]