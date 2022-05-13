Floyd Mayweather is one of the biggest stars in the entire world, and as far as boxing is concerned, most fans would agree that he is the best to ever do it. Having said that, Floyd is retired from prize fighting. Despite this, he is more than willing to do some exhibition matches, especially when there is a lot of money involved.

On Saturday, Floyd was supposed to fight the likes of Don Moore on a Helipad in Dubai. The whole thing was going to be a lot of fun, however, the fight has officially been called off. This is because the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has passed away.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The government and various other industries are being shut down for the next three days and as a result, the fight cannot go on. Now, Floyd has the option to reschedule, however, there is no telling if he will do so, according to TMZ.

Floyd did comment on the passing of the Sheikh, saying "Sending my condolences to the entire UAE. RIP Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed."





This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

[Via]