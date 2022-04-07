Don Moore
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Reveals New Date For Dubai FightFloyd Mayweather is excited for his exhibition match.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather's Canceled Fight Gets Massive UpdateFloyd Mayweather's fight in Dubai had been canceled following the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather's Dubai Fight Canceled: DetailsFloyd Mayweather was supposed to fight Don Moore in Dubai tomorrow.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather's Next Boxing Opponent RevealedMayweather will be fighting on a Helipad next month in Dubai.By Alexander Cole