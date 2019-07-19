Keith Thurman is set to take on Manny Pacquiao tomorrow and based on his pre-fight comments, he is very confident that he will come out victorious. Thurman is 29-0 in his career and believes he can be one of the greatest fighters ever. If he's able to defeat Pacquiao, his name-recognition will certainly go through the roof which can only mean good things for his brand. Once upon a time though, Thurman was trying to get a fight against Floyd Mayweather. In a recent interview with TMZ, Thurman threw some heavy shots at Floyd, saying he avoided him for years while trying to get a match.

"If he wanted a real fight, he would have saw me years ago," Thurman said. "You never wanted to fight me. I was right there right underneath you for years. I was the #1 contender of the WBA and then they made you super champion so that our names didn't have to be in the same sentence together."

Once Thurman fights Pacquiao, his plans are to take on Errol Spence and Terrence Crawford who fans have been begging him to fight for years. There is no doubt that Thurman is exciting a fighter so it should be interesting to see if he can put his money where his mouth is, come Saturday.

Pacquiao has remained fairly quiet in terms of trash talk so it remains to be seen how he'll perform tomorrow.