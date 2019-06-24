Manny Pacquiao is one of the most legendary boxers of all-time and on July 20th, he will get to fight Keith Thurman. The two have been doing promotion for the fight and Thurman has been very confident that he'll be able to knockout Pacquiao and make quick work of the 40-year-old. Thurman is a whole ten years younger and is seen as one of the best fighters in the sport, which will make for a tough test in terms of Pacquiao.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Thurman where he spoke about just how secure he feels heading into the bout and how he even plans to bet some money on it. In fact, Thurman says he would put $10,000 on him being able to knockout Pacquiao in under three rounds.

"That's motivation," Thurman said. "I can't go 3 minutes going 'tap, tap, tap' when I got $10k on the round!"

As for the fight itself, Thurman says he will make quick work of Pacquaio because his style won't be able to keep up with his own. Thurman believes the fight will most likely end in the first or second round.

"I'm younger. I'm gonna let my hands go in a way that Adrian Broner didn't," he explained. "I'm gonna make it a fight!"