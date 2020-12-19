Over the last couple of years, Logan and Jake Paul have taken the boxing world by storm thanks to their YouTube boxing spectacles. For many, these fights are completely illegitimate although there are certainly people out there who find the bouts to be entertaining. Following Jake's knockout of Nate Robinson, people began taking him more seriously as a fighter and now, his brother Logan is going to fight Floyd Mayweather in February of next year.

Logan and Floyd have been going back and forth as of late and in a new YouTube video, Logan revealed a FaceTime conversation he has with Mayweather before the fight was even confirmed. As you can see in the clip below, Floyd was quite skeptical of Logan and even had some disparaging words.

"The thing is, you know who I am but I don't know who you are," Floyd said. "So you already know, you don't, this ain't what you do. You play, you play boxing, I fight for real you know that."

These are some pretty harsh words although they aren't at all surprising given the fact Mayweather has won so many titles against the best opponents in the world. For many, fighting Logan Paul is contributing to the decline of boxing but for Mayweather, this appears like a way to reclaim the sport from the YouTubers.

No matter what happens, it's clear this fight will be a massive show regardless of who wins and how.