After video surfaced of thousands of college students partying in Flordia during spring break in the midst of a global pandemic, five Florida college students have now tested positive for COVID-19.

According to WKBN, the University of Tampa students were tested during spring break and had been traveling for their time off. On March 17, the school followed others across the country by switching to online classes. “We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery,” the school's Twitter account wrote.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has decided to allow beaches to remain open, but emphasized not gathering in groups larger than 10: “What we're going to be doing is, simply, for the statewide floor for beaches, is applying the CDC guidance of no group on a beach more than 10 and you have to have distance apart if you're going to be out there,” DeSantis said recently, per CBS News. “Different localities are going to make decisions about what makes sense.”

Last week, a clip of students on spring break went viral. “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying. We're just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens,” said one student.