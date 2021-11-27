'Tis the season for family times and holiday shopping, but authorities are warning that there may be an increase in flash robberies. In California alone, there have been several cities hit throughout the Los Angeles County area. Cars filled with thieves have appeared in front of stores before dozens of people brazenly storm a location, grab as much as they can, and drive off into the night.

According to Deadline, Philadelphia's former commissioner doesn't believe that these massive flash grabs will slow down because many will see this as a trend.

“This is something now that I really, unfortunately, think is going to spread,” Ramsey reportedly told CNN yesterday (November 25). “Right now it’s in California, but it will spread, there’s no question about it.”

In San Francisco, upwards of 80 people were involved in a massive theft at an outlet. Last week, Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent outlets were also targeted. In Southern California, a Nordstrom in L.A. was hit, and later, several people robbed a mall in Canoga Park. Ramsey believes that other cities are going to see an uptick in robberies such as these as the holidays approach.

At least nine people have been arrested and charged but luxury stores nationwide are told to be on their toes. It's estimated that the Bay Area wave of thefts has totaled over $1 million in lost merchandise. Check it out below.

[via]