UFC fighter Luis Pena was arrested in Florida over the weekend on counts of robbery by sudden snatching, battery, and criminal mischief, according to ESPN. The fighter was apprehended in Coral Springs, Florida although a warrant was out for his arrest in another location. As of right now, the fighter is still in jail at the Broward County Detention Center. At the time of this report, it is unclear what happened for Pena to be hit with such heavy charges.

Earlier in the week, Pena took to Twitter where he opened up about his struggles with mental health and how he was seeking help. Many of his fans congratulated him on this big step in his life, and Pena himself seemed excited about the future.

"People aren't comfortable talking about this, but I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life and have finally gained the strength to get and accept the help I've needed for a long time. If you're struggling take it from me its okay to reach out," Pena wrote.

This is a truly unfortunate situation and at the time of writing this, the UFC is looking into the situation and investigating. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you updates on Pena's case.

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

[Via]