Musical enigma FKA Twigs continues to make waves across the music industry with her creative distinction and genius. This year, we've seen a set of impactful musical releases from the singer. The British starlet recently shared a short film where she delved into the mastery of pole dancing. The video shortly followed the singer's comeback single "Cellophane" whose video demonstrated the artist's athletic body and skilled pole practice. And while the singer continues to thrive musically, FKA Twigs seems more focused on her career than ever. As such, we can confirm that her personal life might be taking a toll on it because the singer called for a pause from her relationship with Shia Lebeouf.

Reports by the Daily Mail indicate the couple is putting their romance "on hold" while the songstress finishes up her worldwide Magdalene Tour. An insider broke the news to E! News: "The stars have been taking time apart since May, because of her work schedule. They both have put their relationship on hold. FKA has been focusing on her tour and she wanted to put all of her heart and soul into it. They are really up in the air right now and were waiting until all of her work commitments were fulfilled to figure it out." While we do not know if the couple plans to reunite, the source added that the duo's conversation is kept at minimal.

