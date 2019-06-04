At the end of April, FKA Twigs made her musical comeback with her single "Cellophane" that was accompanied by a video that saw the singer pole dance her way into another universe. The visual was all kinds of beautiful, showing off FKA's impressive dance moves and technique as an artist in different forms. Now just a few weeks since the release, the British singer has dropped off a video that shows the behind the scenes happenings and practice that was endured to perform her pole dancing routine.

"I do train like an athlete so things have to get strict," she says in the video below. "You know, making sure I'm having enough protein and making sure I'm sleeping, napping, doing cardio twice a day, training on the pole for at least two hours a day and then doing some sort of cross training."



Noam Galai/Getty Images

The video shows the intense moments FKA and her whole team had to go through to make her vision come to life in the most successful way. “Sometimes when I write something that’s really vulnerable — like, ‘Didn’t I do it for you? Why don’t I do it for you?’ — in the center of myself, I know that that’s a very human feeling, so when I thought of the video concept, to be asking somebody, ‘Didn’t I do it for you?’ while doing these amazing tricks on the pole, to me, there’s almost something humorous about that," she explains. "I’m sure that other people won’t see it that way, but to me, it’s sick and it’s funny, and it feels powerful.”

Watch in full below.