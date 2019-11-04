FKA Twigs Drops Off New Song "sad day"

FKA Twigs is readying the release of a new project which is set to arrive later this week but she isn't letting the week pass without a bit of a taste test. The experimental pop artist is back with her new single, "sad day" which marks the final single before the release of MAGDALENE. Her new song follows the release of the Future-assisted, "holy terrain," "cellophane," and "home with you."

According to Pitchfork, FKA Twigs is gearing up to drop an "ambitious visual collaboration with Emmy-nominated Atlanta director Hiro Murai to accompany ‘sad day.'" The music video will mark Hiro Murai's first since Childish Gambino's groundbreaking, "This Is America." Keep your eyes peeled for that and FKA Twigs' MAGDALENE which arrives this Friday, Nov. 8th.

Quotable Lyrics

Take a chance on all the things you can't see

Make a wish on all that lives within thee

If you're foolishly in love with me

