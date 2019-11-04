mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

FKA Twigs Drops Off New Song "sad day"

Aron A.
November 04, 2019 15:14
342 Views
10
0
CoverCover

sad day
FKA Twigs

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

FKA Twigs is back with another new song off of "MAGDALENE."


FKA Twigs is readying the release of a new project which is set to arrive later this week but she isn't letting the week pass without a bit of a taste test. The experimental pop artist is back with her new single, "sad day" which marks the final single before the release of MAGDALENE. Her new song follows the release of the Future-assisted, "holy terrain," "cellophane," and "home with you."

According to Pitchfork, FKA Twigs is gearing up to drop an "ambitious visual collaboration with Emmy-nominated Atlanta director Hiro Murai to accompany ‘sad day.'" The music video will mark Hiro Murai's first since Childish Gambino's groundbreaking, "This Is America." Keep your eyes peeled for that and FKA Twigs' MAGDALENE which arrives this Friday, Nov. 8th.

Quotable Lyrics
Take a chance on all the things you can't see
Make a wish on all that lives within thee
If you're foolishly in love with me

FKA Twigs
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  342
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
FKA Twigs Magdalene
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS FKA Twigs Drops Off New Song "sad day"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject