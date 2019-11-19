Fizz Strays From B2K, Drops Off "Mirror" Single & NSFW Video

It feels as if it's been a minute since we've heard new music from Fizz, but the B2K singer has returned with a single, "Mirror." The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star has been taking a few TKOs in the media as the news of his relationship with Apryl Jones, the ex-girlfriend and mother to B2K bandmate Omarion's kids, has been circulating. However, Fizz wants people to know that his music is more important than the gossip that he can't seem to shake.

The single "Mirror" comes with an accompanying music video that features a dimly lit strip club venue with half-naked women who are more than happy to shake it fast. The song doesn't have any surprises, elevations, or turns; it's a straightforward beat with a straightforward delivery by Fizz. The reactions from Fizz fans have been a mixed bag, so give "Mirror" a spin and let us know if Fizz has a hit on his hands.

Quotable Lyrics

You just got back from the mall

So you gotta twerk it a little

You been ignoring his calls

'Cause you been workin' a little