Fivio Foreign's come a long way since the release of "Big Drip." Even when he was fresh into the game, many believed that he wouldn't have longevity. However, he's proven many people wrong since then, especially after aligning himself with Kanye West.



Prior to his breakout moment, the rapper actually signed a deal with Mase. For a while, this wasn't necessarily a topic that he discussed in interviews but he opened about the deal in a new interview with Gillie Da King and Wallo on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. Fivio explained that he practically signed the deal without any lawyer present, largely because he felt pressure by a friend who introduced him to Mase.

"The n***a that brought me to him, he was like, 'Yo, man. Just sign that shit You buggin'.' I'm like, 'yeah, read it.' He's like, 'Alright, just sign it. It's good,' so I just signed it," he explained. "Advance was $5000."

Wallo was taken aback by the advance but Fivio reminded him of how much money that was to him at the time. "I thought that shit was going to last until whenever it was going to last. That shit ain't last two weeks," he said.

Unfortunately, it seems that Fivio might be stuck in his contract as he revealed that he's still signed to Mase. "Mase know the business. He really know the business a lot. I didn't know nothing," he added, explaining that Mase was trying to "fake explain" how the money was divided. Mase allegedly also persuaded Fivio into signing the contract by stating that he'd get him a verse from G Herbo, which never occurred under the Mase rapper's watch.

"I'm in a better situation now. He gets what he gets, like, whatever he gets but I control all my money and shit like that," he explained.

Watch the full interview below.